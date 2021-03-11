New Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital to Open to Patients on April 5 – Virtual Ribbon Cutting Celebration Will Be on March 17

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare will open its new Spanish Fork Hospital to patients on April 5 at 6 a.m. A virtual ribbon-cutting celebration for the community will "premiere" on March 17 at 12:30 p.m.



The public may view the ribbon cutting by going to spanishforkhospital.org and clicking on the "Virtual Ribbon Cutting" box. The hospital is located at 765 East Marketplace Drive, Spanish Fork.



"Intermountain has watched the growth taking place in Spanish Fork and beyond for several years," said Francis Gibson, Spanish Fork Hospital administrator. "We look forward to providing excellent care to the residents of south Utah County."



The 33-bed hospital sits on about 45 acres east of I-15 and north of U.S. Highway 6. It will focus on women's health and medical/surgical services consistent with a community hospital.



Some of the services at the hospital will include:



- Five labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms and two antepartum rooms

- 12 postpartum beds

- 13 emergency department rooms

- Four operating rooms

- Two gastroenterology (GI) suites



Imaging services such as CT, radiology and MRI will also be available, as well as infusion services. Other services such as 3D mammography, physical therapy, same-day and in-patient surgery will be offered.



An on-site medical office building and Intermountain InstaCare will also provide additional services.



For more details, please see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/spanish-fork-hospital.



About Spanish Fork Hospital

Spanish Fork Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.