New Issue of Inmate Shopper Has Been Released

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2020 --In today's trying times the people most forgotten are those who are incarcerated. But American prisoners, just like all of us, seek a way to stay connected in a time of social distancing. Once again a way has been made to do what seems to be impossible. That's bringing the outside world to those on the inside.



In July of 2020, Freebird Publishers released their catalog of prison friendly companies, services, and organizations. The Inmate Shopper is created to assist those within the prison systems by monitoring businesses that service them. Inmate Shopper is an in-print, softcover book, published annually with split year dates (July 30th- July 30th) that offers inmates a safer way to shop and access business information all in one place.



Inmate Shopper is one of the most desired books by prisoners around the country. This one publication opens the door to all inmates who seek to: become educated, start a new career, send a gift to a family member, and even find legal services that can file for compassionate release in many circumstances.



Show a prisoner your love and concern by sending them a copy of the Inmate Shopper.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com), is based in Massachusetts (MA) and services the entire United States and International locations. They provide inmate services, prisoner publications, education for inmates, prisoner services, and other products for those who are incarcerated. They also offer self-publishing services to inmates and their loved ones.