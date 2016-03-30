New IT Job Recruitment Service TechHubJobs.ca Provides a Fast Solution in Finding Work and IT Experts

Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2016 --A new IT Job, search and recruitment company has launched their new platform to provide businesses an easy and fast solution to find the right IT expert in their location. The new platform launched by TechHubJobs.ca stands out as the most mobile responsive IT Job website in Canada.



TechHubJobs.ca not only provides a fast solution for businesses to find IT experts, but it also provides freelancers, contractors and IT job seekers looking for full or part-time work to see the latest jobs available. The Canada IT Jobs recruitment platform allows a person to find IT jobs by keywords, location and IT job category.



The Canadian IT Job platform has been described by website.grader.com as the best Graded Job Site in Canada. The platform allows companies to post their IT jobs straight away. There is no need for a credit card, and once the details have been entered the IT Job in Canada will be posted within minutes. It provides companies with a fast and free solution in filling their positions in the shortest time possible while making sure they get the right qualified person for the job. The site address to post a job is http://techhubjobs.ca/post-a-job/



Those seeking IT Jobs in Canada can also subscribe to the job feed to receive all the latest job news as they are posted. The feed address http://techhubjobs.ca/?feed=job_feed has become an important tool for Canadian IT experts looking for work. By subscribing to the feed, a person searching for work can be one of the first to be notified of the position, giving them a much higher chance of gaining the IT contract or full-time position.



The IT Jobs Canada website has been described as one of the most important IT job recruitment services in matching people looking for IT experts and those looking for IT jobs in Canada.



A spokesman for TechHubJobs.ca said: "We wanted to provide a platform that allows those looking for work and those looking for IT experts in Canada to be matched up in the shortest time possible.



With the success of the site, more freelancers are now turning to TechHubJobs.ca to gain contracts, providing them with an important tool to increase their customer base.



For more information about the new Canadian IT Job platform, please visit TechHubJobs.ca



About TechHubJobs.ca

TechHubJobs.ca is a 2016 Waterloo Region Start-up by IQWaterloo.As CEO of IQWaterloo John Granskou aims to provide the best user experience for Canadian Job Seekers, Recruiters and Human Resource departments.



Contact

IQWaterloo Inc.

8-521 Park St.

Kitchener, Ontario

N2G 1N8

1 (888) 330-5553 #1

1 (519) 279-6468 #1