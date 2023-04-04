New Jasper Electronics Model TC206-LS Traffic Control Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2023 --Jasper's Model TC206LS is a chassis mounted, open frame, single output switching power supply capable delivering up to 120 Watts DC, and intended specifically for use in Caltrans TEES 332L, 334L and 336L cabinets fitted with PDA2-LS Power Distribution Assemblies. These are designed for non-redundant "cold pluggable" installation in the end product. AC input, PE, and DC power output connections are through a 6-circuit connector at the rear of the supply. This unit is convection cooled, with an extended operating temperature range.



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, and Medical Power Adapters.