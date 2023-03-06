New Jasper Electronics Model TC206L Traffic Control Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2023 --The Jasper Electronics CalTrans TEES Model 206L Cabinet Power Supply is built to the specifications of the Stateof California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) Transportation Electrical Equipment Specification (TEES) November 05, 2020. This switching power supply capable of delivering up to 120 Watts of DC power through a single, regulated +24V DC output. It provides full output regulation across changes in AC Line voltage and output load over the full operating temperature range of -34°C to +74°C. Power Factor Correction is provided, reducing peak AC Line input current and the associated stress on wiring.



This model has a functional AC input range of 80V AC to 270V AC input and 47 to 63Hz. Model TC206L is an open frame design, with the main PCB assembly installed in a grounded sheet metal chassis designed to be rack mounted in a TEES type PDA #2L, PDA #3L or PDA #4L assembly as commonly found in 332 or 336 style traffic signal control cabinets. This unit is directly interchangeable with earlier CalTrans Model 206 linear type power supplies, without requiring cabinet modifications.



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics has been an industry leader in innovative DC power systems since 1995. The company acquired that position through a dedication to engineering and manufacturing excellence, and a design philosophy that ensures the highest degree of ISO9001:2015 product quality and reliability. Jasper specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty DC Power Sources, including CalTrans Spec TEES-Compliant Traffic Control Power Supplies and PDAs, Compact PCI from 175 watts to 500 watts, High Reliability Hot-Swap Switching Power Supplies for Nuclear, Medical, and other specialty industries, Low Noise Convection / Conduction Cooled Power Supplies, Medical Power Adapters, and Medical Open Frame Power Supplies.