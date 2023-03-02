New Jasper Electronics Model TC2070 Traffic Control Power Supplies

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2023 --Jasper Electronics TC2070-4 models are chassis mounted, fully enclosed, 4-output (with standby) switching power supplies capable delivering up to 74 Watts DC. They are designed for non-redundant "cold pluggable" installation in the end product. AC input and PE are via a non-detachable power cord at the rear. DC output power, signal, and control connections are through 10-circuit and 12-circuit connectors on the front of the supply. Adjacent on the front panel is a line-side operator accessible input fuse, an On/Off switch, and output condition indicator LEDs. These units are convection cooled, with an extended operating temperature range. They are directly interchangeable with all other CalTrans approved 2070-4 type modules with identical AC input ratings. Models TC2070-4A, TC2070-4N, TC2070-4B, TC2070-4C component non-power factor corrected power supply modules are fully compliant to Cal Trans TEES July 2009 (including Eratta No. 1 January 2010 and Errata No. 2 July 2014.)



About Jasper Electronics

Jasper Electronics designs and manufactures Traffic Control Power Supplies which are fully compliant to the State of California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) Transportation Electrical Equipment Specification (TEES) dated November 5, 2020 for use in Caltrans TEES 332, 334, 336, 342, 344, and 346 Series cabinets. Jasper also offers compliant units for use in Advanced Traffic Controller (ATC) High Voltage cabinets, state of the art Traffic Intersection Control Systems, modern LED road signs, and other related applications. If you're upgrading an older system, Jasper offers smaller, lighter, more efficient, and much more reliable units than legacy supplies. Jasper traffic control power supplies are the first choice for many state departments of transportation including California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and Alabama, among others. Custom Caltrans power supplies and TEES power supplies are our specialty!