New Jersey Based MetaOption LLC, Launches "MetaCaseDesk", a Ticketing & Case Management Software Solution for Businesses Using Microsoft SharePoint

Jersey City, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --MetaOption, LLC ("MetaOption") is proud to announce the launch of MetaCaseDesk. MetaCaseDesk is a new, innovative IT helpdesk system, ticketing tool, and case management system for businesses running Microsoft SharePoint 2013 and 2010.



MetaCaseDesk also offers Microsoft Office 365 customers an option to use the software on MetaOption's cloud platform. MetaOption developed an optional sync component which syncs customer's data back to Office 365 SharePoint Online lists and libraries. The benefit of cloud computing is that it allows companies to bypass the price tag and requirements of installing physical "on-premise" servers, and having to secure and maintain those servers. Using MetaOption's cloud infrastructure, is a cost-effective alternative when implementing MetaCaseDesk.



MetaCaseDesk provides users an interactive, informative and customizable dashboard facilitating a one-stop, synoptic view of the entire ticketing & case activities. Its home page contains all information tabs and tracking tools to enable users to the control the life cycle of the issue or request made. Additionally, the dashboard displays statistical information in a graphical representational form which can be very informative to the user group. By providing many customizable tools, MetaCaseDesk allows users and administrators to customize various program features based on the individual's or the enterprise's requirements.



MetaCaseDesk also offers three options to open and manage new tickets/cases by either email, and/or through the customer or support portals available. The software will automatically create a ticket after receiving a request email from a customer, and then send a ticket/case confirmation notification to that customer, within no time. The support user portal allows support users (i.e., support team) to login, create, manage and track tickets. The customer portal allows end users (i.e., customers) to login into a secure page to report/track incidents/cases.



A special feature, Custom Fields, allows any user or admin to design a ticket according to their own organization's specific business characteristics.



Multiple Authentication modes for customers (end users) supported by MetaCaseDesk are Active Directory (AD), Cross Domain Authentication, Custom Login/Password, and Web Services. Thus, system setting allows users to view ticket through a secure link without logging into the system.



Apart from the above, a few other features offered by MetaCaseDesk that enhances the user's experience are:



1. Auditing

2. Assign and Re-assign ticket

3. Private Note

4. Easy to Integrate with other SharePoint List and Document Library

5. Advanced Filter Tool

6. Automatic customer detection user email or domain

7. Secured Access to confidential data

8. Groups, Roles and Permissions

9. Multiple customers, contacts and user management

10. SLA Configuration and Notifications

11. SLA Configuration at customer level

12. Report Generation

13. Cloud support

14. Admin tab

15. Integration with public website and SharePoint Forms

16. Free training and 24*7 technical support



About MetaOption LLC

MetaOption LLC is a software development, consulting and IT service company with its corporate headquarter located in Jersey City, NJ. MetaOption LLC is also a "Microsoft Gold Certified Partner" with over 10+ years of experience in delivering innovative business automation solutions. MetaOption has worked with several large businesses across the globe. Their list of clients includes many leading companies from telecom, logistics, automobile and the IT industries.



Apart from MetaCaseDesk, MetaOption is instrumental in the development and support of several proprietary software applications including Goods Order Inventory System Pro ('GOIS Pro'), Attendance and Leave Management System (ALMS), and many more.



In addition, MetaOption LLC offers IT Staffing, Cloud Migration/Support, Office 365, SPLA Hosting, Systems Integration, Migration, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics CRM, and Custom Application Development services.



