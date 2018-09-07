Mahwah, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --Air quality is one of the world's most important challenges. That's why the team at QuiloTM Home is creating the world's first advanced 4-in-1 smart fan that adapts to the air around us and saves the expense and hassle of having multiple air management systems.



The Quilo 2.0 will launch on Kickstarter's crowdfunding platform on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, with the goal of achieving $50,000 in pledges to launch this new innovative tool.



Follow the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nishantkapoor/quilo-20-the-worlds-first-advanced-4-in-1-smart-to



The Quilo provides:??- Triple stage air filtration and smart capabilities (Alexa) for easy control?- Patent-pending true HEPA Cartridge with Auto-Sensor?- Fan, cooler, humidifier and air purifier in one unit



"Seasons change, environments evolve, the neighboring traffic outside your window fluctuates, too," explained Naresh Kumra, CEO of Quilo. "That's why we developed one air comfort unit that adapts with your needs. Air isn't static—neither is the Quilo All-Season Tower Fan."



Founded by a team that has spent years producing and distributing airflow technology for other companies, Quilo was created to finally connect the best tools on the market to create one product that provides all of these tools in one unit.



Last year, the team succeeded in launching its first prototype on Kickstarter and achieved over $80,000 in contributions from 649 backers, earning twice their goal of $40,000. The Quilo 3-in-1 has received positive reviews from customers and media alike, making it a great starting point for this year's innovative new tool.



About Quilo Home

Quilo Home is a team of engineers and product designers with extensive experience in the air comfort industry. For many years, they worked with global brands in designing their air comfort products but at the end of the day, they couldn't make the stylistic or structural decisions that they knew would make a better product.



There were too many bureaucratic regulations and branding guidelines that ironically didn't benefit the consumer. So, they decided to go solo and put their talents to work in designing air comfort solutions that really worked.



Air is fundamental to health and well-being. Everyone is surrounded by it and are entirely dependent on it. Quilo is passionate about interacting with the air to create powerful yet holistic climate solutions for homes. Their products are expertly designed to look great while providing energy-efficient performance.



For inquiries please contact:

Contact Person Name: Dena Taub/ Krystal Covington

Contact email: info@quilohome.com



Address:

Quilo Home

JMATEK North America LLC

Suite 906, One International Blvd. Mahwah NJ 07495

General Inquiries: 1-201-252-2834 / Quilo Customer Support: 1-800-790-7115