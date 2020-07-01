Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --Hosted PBX phone systems are ideal for businesses in New Jersey due to their many benefits. As a popular choice for businesses both large and small Hosted PBX or VoIP phones are easy to use, affordable, and do not rely on land phone lines.



New Jersey businesses often make the switch to hosted PBX systems for their many benefits. As a complete system that transfers calls over IP data networks, hosted PBX phone systems utilize the most innovative technology to communicate with clients, colleagues, and other enterprises.



A Hosted PBX phone system is an easy-to-use system that uses a web/GUI based configuration interface for simple use. Compared to traditional systems that are designed to be used by phone technicians, a hosted PBX is a simplistic system that can be easily used by all office employees and maintained by technicians.



VoIP or hosted PBX phone systems are an affordable phone system option with twice the amount of features. As a software-based solution, adding additional features is as simple as a click of a button. From voicemails, group calls, automation systems, etc. the hosted PBX phone system can be constantly improved for convenience. It's a no-brainer why New Jersey businesses are making the switch to hosted PBX systems.



Unlike traditional systems, the PBX phone system does not rely on landlines. With scalable models that can accommodate growing teams, New Jersey businesses don't have to worry about filling their offices with more wiring or equipment for efficient communication.



