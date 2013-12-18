New Jersey Company's Enhancement Creams Showcased at American Music Awards Celebrity Gifting Event

Wallington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2013 --Buttock and breast enhancement creams manufactured by a New Jersey company, Priced-Right-Products, recently got the star treatment at a celebrity gifting event presented in conjunction with the American Music Awards.



Nearly one hundred actors, actresses, reality TV personalities, dancers, sports stars, and musicians gathered at LA’s Club Nokia on November 23, the day before the AMAs were presented at the venue. Three Priced-Right-Products representatives were on-hand to share gift bags featuring jars of Bootiful Butt Cream and Boobiful Breast Enhancement Cream in the swag suite, which was organized by Los Angeles special events firm Celebrity Connected. Comedienne and actress Kim Coles of "Living Single," “Veronica Mars” star Percy Daggs III, Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules,” “So You Think You Can Dance” judge and choreographer Mary Murphy, Lauri Peterson from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Noree Victoria, who plays Simone on "The Rickey Smiley Show," Tiffany Waxler from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and rapper DeAndre Cortez “Soulja Boy” Way were among dozens of celebrities who stopped by the company’s booth.



"Celebrity Connected approached Priced-Right-Products because they were looking for new, fun, innovative products to share with their celebrity guests,” says the company’s spokesperson, Byron Thierry. “And you can’t talk about the ‘booty’ without having a little fun!” Percy Daggs III, who is reprising his role as Wallace Fennel in the upcoming "Veronica Mars" movie, joked with the Bootiful crew about helping apply their butt enhancement cream. “You wouldn’t want to walk in the bathroom and see [your] baby doing that herself…you gotta get in there and help her out. Make her ‘Bootiful!’”



Thierry said that participating in the celebrity gifting suite was an excellent marketing investment. “Many companies would love to get the exposure we did,” says Thierry. “And our enhancement creams, which help smooth and firm the figure, are a perfect fit for people in the entertainment industry. Actresses and dancers are the most body-conscious people on the planet. Having a firm, shapely butt and breasts are a must. Noree Victoria said it best, when she stopped by our table: “Anything that works for the butt…I’m all for it!”



Bootiful is an all-natural, hormone-free buttocks enhancement cream designed to make buttocks firmer, plumper and rounder. It also helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks in as little as 6 to 10 weeks. Boobiful Breast Enahancement Cream is Priced-Right’s newest product. “We lauched the breast enhancement product after many of our Bootiful customers asked us if we had something for the breasts as well,” says Thierry. Boobiful Breast Enhancement Cream works to make the breasts fuller in as little as 4 to 6 weeks. “And let me tell you,” says Thierry, “that is a popular concept in Hollywood!”



