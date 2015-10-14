New Jersey Dentist to Offer Free Oral Cancer Screenings at This Month's New Jersey Women's Expo

Shrewsbury, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Dr. Janeen Ferraro of Ocean Dental in Shrewsbury, NJ will be offering free oral cancer screenings at the New Jersey Women's Expo that will be held in Lincroft, NJ October 24-25, 2015. Dr. Ferraro will be providing these screenings in conjunction with Barnabas Health clinic, where she is a dentist on staff in the health clinic. The expo will be held at the Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.



The New Jersey Women's Expo is set up to educate, entertain, and empower women. By offering free oral cancer screenings, Dr. Ferraro is helping women take their health and future into their own hands by making them aware of any potentially life-threatening instances of oral cancer. When diagnosed in its earliest stages, oral cancer can be treated effectively. However, over 8,000 Americans die each year due to oral cancer.



A thorough screening for oral, head, and neck cancer is painless and can be completed in about 5 minutes, involving visual inspection and palpation. Expo attendees who undergo the free oral cancer screening will be checked for any visual signs of masses, lesions, swelling, or facial asymmetry. Dr. Ferraro will inspect all areas of the mouth including the gums, lips, tongue, palate, floor of the mouth, and the inside of the cheeks for any signs of abnormalities.



During this screening, Dr. Ferraro will also educate attendees about any signs and symptoms to be aware of that may be indicative of oral cancer. Detecting oral cancer in its earliest stages can prevent it from advancing and metastasizing to other locations such as the lymph nodes of the neck.



At the Expo, attendees will be able to visit nearly 200 different vendor booths with exhibits from a variety of companies, non-profits, and organizations, promoting a wide assortment of products in the fashion, health, beauty, home décor, cooking, and nutrition spaces. In addition to the vendor booths, the expo has a full lineup of speakers, presenters, and workshops covering a range of topics. Admission to this women-centric event is free to the public.



About Dr. Ferraro

Dr. Janeen Ferraro grew up in the Jersey Shore area, earning her dental degree from New York University and completing her post-graduate training at Overlook Hospital in Summit. Dr. Ferraro has completed numerous continuing education credits to advance her expertise in a variety of dental specialties and is proud of her efforts to stay current with the latest techniques and technology offered in the dental industry.



To learn more about Dr. Janeen Ferraro and the services she offers for dental patients at her Shrewsbury, NJ practice, please visit www.oceandentalnj.com



For more information about the New Jersey Women's Expo, please visit www.NJWomensExpo.com