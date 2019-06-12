New Jersey Spine and Wellness Emerges as One-Stop Platform for All Pains and Wellness Needs

Wayne, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2019 --News for Wayne, NJ residents struggling with aches and pains. New Jersey Spine & Wellness Center has come up as the one-stop platform for all aches, pains and wellness needs. The clinic is an acute pain conservative care rehabilitation center and deploys the newest spinal technology to ensure quality chiropractic care and pain management.



"We are your absolute resource for any kind of musculoskeletal pain. Whether you are trying to alleviate a chronic back pain or are recovering from surgery, count on us to get back to a pain-free and healthy lifestyle. We are always updating ourselves about the latest clinical technologies to guarantee the most cutting-edge treatment", smiled Dr. Nicholas Carofilis, the man behind New Jersey Spine & Wellness Center.



Fondly known as "Dr. Nick", Dr. Carofilis is a seasoned Chiropractic Physician and an honorary member of the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors. The doctor is a revered alumnus of Palmer College of Chiropractic, Florida, and his office focuses on spinal decompression, disc injuries, sports injury rehabilitation, and nutrition. As an international health speaker, Dr. Carofilis is often invited all around the world to speak on the benefits of chiropractic care, spinal decompression as well as general wellness, nutrition, disc injuries, and spinal degeneration.



New Jersey Spine & Wellness looks after all kinds of musculoskeletal conditions, including sciatica, low back pain, neck pain, carpal tunnel, disc herniations, headaches, car accidents, auto injuries, whiplash as well as sports injuries. This acute pain conservative care rehabilitation center provides a comprehensive range of treatments such as chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, physical therapy, Neuro-Care, Webster Technique and K-Laser.



Most importantly, the clinic is known for breakthrough treatments like DRX9000 spinal decompression, computerized instrument delivered adjustments for those wary of traditional chiropractic, and cryosauna that provides state of the art whole body cryotherapy.



"Ours is a dynamic chiropractic clinic which deploys breakthrough spinal technologies for a state of the art treatment. We provide the revolutionary DRX9000 spinal decompression which is an advanced non-surgical solution for acute pains and aches that might otherwise need surgery. We want you to know that spinal pain management does not always need surgery and there are painless, more convenient yet highly effective ways to get rid of the issue. We are here to make lives easier and more comfortable for you."



DRX9000 spinal decompression utilizes FDA-accredited equipment and has proven to be extremely effective for those suffering from herniated discs in neck/ lower back, sciatica, tingling/numbness in legs or arms and lower back pain.



Dr. Nick's clinic is extremely particular about a customized treatment plan to ensure the best possible treatment as per the unique needs of each patient.



"All our treatment plans are based on a thorough study of the patient's needs and specific medical condition."



To book a free initial consultation with Dr. Nick and his team, please visit http://www.newjerseyspineandwellness.com.



