Consumer Protection Information Now Offered for New Jersey Residents at CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2011 --In order to differentiate the good from the bad among the payday loan industry, CashAdvance.com has launched a consumer protection page that will teach New Jersey residents how to determine legitimate payday loan entities versus shady lenders. Through the new consumer protection page, individuals will be able to learn more about the cash advance industry and how to protect themselves from con artists.



With the New Jersey consumer resource section at CashAdvance.com, individuals will have a 24-hour resource to locate legit payday loan companies. By understanding the laws and regulations of the state of New Jersey governing payday loans, consumers are empowered to understand contracts and discern if a company is trying to scam them.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



On the New Jersey Consumer Protection page, individuals will be able to find listings and contact information for various agencies tasked with protecting consumers from fraudulent lenders. These agencies are there to answer consumer questions regarding cash advances and will help to identify legitimate payday loan companies in your area. Links will be available to help guide consumers to a reputable New Jersey cash advance. Consumers should use the resource section of CashAdvance.com to prepare themselves for obtaining a loan without being taken advantage of. The consumer protection page will have details about interest rates and contract details for payday loans as well. By knowing what to expect from a payday loan agency, consumers will be able to separate a good contract from an illegal one.



"Our New Jersey Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New Jersey, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a finance news expert at CashAdvance.com.