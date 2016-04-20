New Joy Farm Entertainment Based in New Jersey Launches New Mobile Friendly Website

East Amwell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --New Joy Farm Entertainment formerly known as NjHorseActivities.com is pleased to announce they have re-branded the company with a new logo and name. To compliment the new brand, they have also introduced a new mobile friendly website for your phone and tablet that is easy to use.



The entertainment company, headquartered in New Jersey, has become a huge success with families, providing a great day of fun for children of all ages. The new brand sends a positive message that New Joy Farm Entertainment provides customers with great service and is expanding. The new website includes a blog where people can keep up-to-date with the latest news and see the latest pictures taken from successful events.



New Joy Farm Entertainment has one main purpose, and that is to see children smile and laugh. They provide a range of party rental services including pony rides, face painting, and bounce houses. They are available for all types of occasions from birthday parties, school events, festivals, day-care centers, and corporate events.



The successful company has become one of the most recommended kids entertainment services in New Jersey for birthday parties, festivals and special events. A spokesman for New Joy Farm Entertainment explained, most of their bookings come from satisfied customers who watched their child have one of the best birthdays of their lives.



The Spokesman said: "Making a child smile and laugh and have them at the end of the day thinking they have had one of the best days of their life is priceless. We are lucky that we have a job that we enjoy and offer a service that can help bring laughter and fun into a child's life."



New Joy Farm Entertainment continues to receive positive reviews from their customers including Jamye, from Orange NJ who said:



"Just wanted to say thank you so much for providing great service at my daughter's party! Everyone loved the pony and it was a surprise at the same time! The pony was very friendly and adorable! Thank you for making my daughter's dream birthday come true! I will be referring others to you!! Thank you!"



The company provides their services in New Jersey and surrounding states, working with their clients to provide a service that is suitable to their needs.



To learn more about New Joy Farm Entertainment and their affordable services to bring fun and laughter to a child's life, please visit www.NjHorseActivities.com.



About New Joy Farm Entertainment

New Joy Farm Entertainment provides pony rentals, horse rentals, and bounce house rentals for all types of events. They can offer their services for parades, corporate events, parties, and special occasions. New Joy Farm Entertainment travels throughout the tri-state area for larger affairs, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.