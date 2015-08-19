New Kansas Brand Power Survey Reveals Surprising Shifts in 2015

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --RSA Marketing Services has released the findings of its annual Kansas Brand Power consumer survey conducted this summer to measure the unaided recall power of the state's top brands.



The online survey asked 500 Kansans to name the Kansas-based brand they think is the most famous. The findings represent consumer sentiment, as well as the ability of each brand to accurately and powerfully project themselves.



According to the survey, the state's top brand is the University of Kansas/KU/Jayhawks, retaining its top ranking from last years' survey.



"It's fascinating to see how both established and emerging brands are shifting in Kansas," said Bruce Rowley, CEO of RSA Marketing. "It's also helpful to see what people consider to be a brand. This information is very relevant in the work we do with our clients and we've received great interest in the study from organizations all across the state."



The Top 10 most famous Kansas-based brands for 2015:



1. KU/Jayhawks

2. Wheat

3. Koch

4. Wizard of Oz

5. Pizza Hut

6. Garmin

7. Sunflowers

8. Basketball

9. Boeing

10.Coleman



This year, wheat debuted in second place, Koch Industries moved up strongly to third and the Wizard of Oz entered the list at fourth. This shift in top brands may be a result of the survey question changing to ask about "famous Kansas-based brands" rather than "favorite Kansas-based brands."



"The change was made to better reflect how Kansans' feel our brands are known both at home and by the rest of the world," says Mike Snyder, COO and Principal at RSA Marketing Services. "This also led to several other interesting entries in the list, such as sunflowers, basketball and various others related to recent political upheavals in Kansas. The basketball ranking definitely reflects the strong presence of KU, K-State and WSU in national basketball rankings."



Surprisingly, absent from the Top 10 list was football powerhouse K-State, as well as Wichita State University, fresh off two years of very high-profile NCAA basketball performances.



Lurking just below the Top 10 is a next generation of Kansas-based brands that includes Boulevard, Free State and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.



In 2014, the Top 10 most recognized Kansas-based brands were:



1. KU/Jayhawks

2. Free State Brewery

3. Pizza Hut

4. Coleman

5. Boulevard Brewery

6. Sprint

7. Russell Stover

8. Garmin

9. Dillons

10.Koch Industries



