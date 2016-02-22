New Kickstarter Campaign Funds Tabletop RPG Accessories Case

Pinckney, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --Dog Might Games recently began a Kickstarter campaign to fund its tabletop RPG accessories case, The Dragon Sheath. Each case is custom made, allowing the customer to choose from a variety of woods, stains, exterior carvings and interior layouts. These cases are handcrafted, so each piece is one of a kind.



The Dragon Sheath measures approximately 8.5" x 2.25" x 2.0". Rare earth neodymium magnets keep the case closed tightly and your belongings secure. The double-coated varnish protects the exterior and keeps it looking great for years to come.



The exterior carving options include dragons, ritualistic symbols and other fantasy imagery. The various interior configurations can accommodate dice, pens, coins, character tokens and more, depending on the options the customer chooses. Each piece comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. If a customer is not happy with the product, Dog Might Games will do whatever it takes to make it right.



With 24 days left in the Kickstarter campaign, it has already raised over $17,000, significantly higher than the campaign's $1,000 goal. For a $35 pledge, donors will receive a classic Dragon Sheath with no customization. For donations over $60, backers gain access to more customization options at increasingly higher donation levels. Because the products are handmade, they will be shipped to customers in the order that their pledges were received, with the exception of those at the highest donation levels, whose orders will be given priority.



At the end of the campaign on March 13, 2016, Dog Might Games will be giving away a premium Adventure Case emblazoned with a dragon. The Adventure Case is one of the company's larger RPG gaming cases and features more storage space than The Dragon Sheath. To enter the giveaway, participants must Tweet about the Kickstarter campaign using #dogmight. Hopefuls can also enter by liking the brand's Facebook page.



About Dog Might Games

Dog Might Games was started by a group of lumberjacks and woodworkers in the United States. Bonded by their shared love of tabletop RPG gaming, they created their gaming company. In addition to The Dragon Sheath, they also create a variety of other gaming accessories, including dice rolling trays, card racks and larger carrying cases. They ship their products to customers throughout the United States and around the world.