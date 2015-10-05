New Kickstarter Campaign Launched for Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 RFID Protection Carbon Fiber Edition

Newark, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --A new crowdfunding campaign has been launched on the Kickstarter platform by Victor Hung to raise $8,000 for a new Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 RFID Protection Carbon Fiber edition. The wallet is made out of premium genuine leather and 3K Carbon Fiber for more durability, style, convenience, and digital theft protection.



The new edition of Urban Slim Wallet is completely redesigned into a minimal, super thin, and flexible wallet that handles customers' cash, cards, receipts, and much more. Unlike the fat and large traditional wallets that often cause frustration by exposing the wallet's content, the new product is super slim, light and safe, which helps people to conveniently carry all their important items. A special pocket is added for quick access that can handle multiple cards and keep them well-protected with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology.



With this Kickstarter campaign, the manufacturer hopes to raise enough funds for manufacturing, packaging, and shipping of the new wallet's line. Upon the successful ending of the campaign, the company expects to start shipping Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 on Dec 15th, 2015.



Some lucrative awards are offered for supporters of the campaign. Pledges of $29 or more will receive 1 Carbon Fiber bottle opener keychain and 1 Carbon Fiber magnet bracelet. Those who pledge $39 or more will receive black leathered Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 or Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 Plus. People, who decide to support the campaign with $49 or more, will get super early bird special in December 2015. The highest pledge of $178 or more will be awarded a Combo 4 Special award that consists of 4 Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 Carbon fiber edition of 4 Urban Slim Wallets 2.0 PLUS.



For more information on this kickstarter campaign and to support the manufacturing of the new Urban Slim Wallet 2.0, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/combocases/urban-slim-wallet-20-rfid-protection-carbon-fiber



About The Crowdfunding Campaign

The crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise $8,000 to send to market the Urban Slim Wallet 2.0 RFID Protection Carbon Fiber edition. Victor Hung has started the campaign.