New Kickstarter Campaign Puts iPhones on Cloud 9

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Nice Inc. recently launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its latest product, the Cloud 9 smartphone charging dock. This artfully crafted dock fuses design and technology into a fun and decorative charging solution that will enhance any bedside or desktop. The cloud form is a reminder that we spend much of our days in a virtual world pushing updates, sharing pictures, and connecting to the cloud.



The Cloud 9 features a solid, weighted base crafted out of a white glazed ceramic instead of the typical cheap plastic. It can work with either Apple's lightning charging cable or Android's micro USB cable, depending on the version the user chooses. The dock is designed to work with most protective phone cases, with the exception of some larger waterproof models. The dock also features cable management, so charging cable can be wound up when used on a desktop or counter.



The campaign has a final goal of $16,000, of which Nice Inc. must generate the full amount by November 7, 2016 in order to receive the funding. At the time of this release, the campaign has earned over $1,500 from nearly 30 backers. The funds will be used to finalize production of the device and start shipping it out to customers.



To thank backers for their contributions, Nice Inc. has instituted several reward levels. Starting at just $28, early donors will receive their choice of an Apple or Android Cloud 9. Once the 100 early bird offers have been fulfilled, backers will receive the device of their choice for $35. For a $60 contribution, donors will receive a Cloud 9, along with a selection of three other Nice Inc. products.



Higher investment levels get backers multiple Cloud 9 docking stations and more of Nice Inc.'s other products. Nice Inc. aims to begin shipping out rewards starting November 21, 2016. Production has already begun from the finalized prototypes, so it is likely that the company will be able to hit this target.



About Nice Inc.

Nice Inc. is a consumer products company that specializes in unique products for mobile devices. Started in 2011, the company has launched several products, ranging from docking stations to cable keepers. The organization's goal is to create products that are as attractive visually as they are functionally, giving customers a break from boring, generic products.