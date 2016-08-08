New Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Video Game, Eliosi's Hunt

Belo Horizonte, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Kickstarter recently released a new crowdfunding campaign for a video game called Eliosi's Hunt. The game follows the titular character on his quest to become a bounty hunter. However, this endeavor quickly spirals out of control, as Eliosi discovers that his target's criminal enterprises run much deeper than he had originally thought, taking him on a mission that could have significant ramifications.



Designed after classic games like Crash Bandicoot and Metal Slug, this game uses a top-down shooter and platformer format that fans of old-school video games will love. However, this traditional play style gets a modern update with fluid controls and modern technology. The game's creators used motion capture technology, in conjunction with a local university, to create the realistic movements of the characters, both during gameplay and in the cinematic cut scenes.



The developers at TDZ Games have been working on Eliosi's Hunt for the past two years, so the game is nearly finished. However, the team needs additional funding to push through the final phases of development and fine-tuning for the game to be ready for its expected release date in February 2017. Those interested can currently play a demo version of the game on Steam.



The project's Kickstarter campaign has a funding goal of $18,000 to be completely fulfilled by August 27, 2016 in order to receive the money. At the time of this release, the campaign has received $3,063 in funding from 81 total backers. The funding received will go towards completing the game. Any additional funds over the requested goal will enable the game's creators to continue to improve and upgrade the game.



Starting at the $5 donation level, contributors will receive a digital copy of the game and see their name listed in the game's credits as a thank you gift from the creators. At $15, donors will receive early access to the game before its final release. At increasing donation levels, backers will receive additional gifts, including graphic art books, comic books, posters, and handmade sculptures of the game's characters, to name a few. Starting at donations of $350 or more, contributors will be listed in the game's credits as executive producers.



About TDZ Games

Founded in April 2015, TDZ Games has grown its team to fulfill the completion of its first video game, Eliosi's Hunt. The company aims to continue improving to incorporate the latest in game design technology and methodology.



Tiago Zaidan

TDZ Games

contact@TDZgames.com

Press Kit: http://www.tdzgames.com/en#presskit