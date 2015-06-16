New Landing Light System for Citation Mustang, CJ and M2 Improves Safety

Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2015 --LoPresti does it again. The new BoomBeam for the Citation Mustang, (CJ and M2 also), is a ground breaking advance in lighting technology. "We wanted to make a kit that blew the doors off of anything else on the market. This new set up does just that. This kit is simple and fast to install but uses the most advanced optics we have ever designed," says Tyler Wheeler, CEO of LoPresti Aviation.



"The Mustang kit uses our innovative Multi-Light Array technology with our highest wattage units. The MLA doubles the already very high reliability of BoomBeam HID while keeping the 'dim' or taxi light function," said David LoPresti, VP Sales and Marketing.



The Mustang Kit doubles the number of lights on the aircraft PLUS each light is higher wattage than the stock lights. When coupled with the new reflector design the performance is outstanding.



For the CJ the kit eliminates the Fresnel lens and allows for the lights to have a "direct view" down the runway eliminating the efficiency loss from the Fresnel lens.



The BoomBeam HID system offers better lighting, incredible range and a 5 year warranty. After the warranty lamps are easy and low cost to change. Lens are also field replaceable.



This kit is nearly a drop in update. Installation hours are very short.