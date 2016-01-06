New Lapel Microphone Built for the 21st Century Launched on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --In late December, Eaton Productions introduced their new Clip-On Lapel Microphone, combining superior quality voice reproduction with smartphone compatibility.



In comparison to the built-in microphone on most smartphones and tablets, this omnidirectional microphone delivers high quality sound. It can be used for recording presentations, podcasts and thanks to its low-profile design, the microphone is also ideal for creating video recordings or live streams on apps such as Periscope, Meerkat and Youtube.



"Our Omnidirectional Lapel Microphone for Smartphones is designed to be an exceptionally versatile lavalier microphone." explained an Eaton Productions representative. "With high quality sound, an unobtrusive appearance, and smartphone functionality, this is a microphone built for the information age."



About The Lapel Microphone

The Eaton Productions Clip-On Lapel Microphone features a durable wind muff, a strong lapel clip and requires no batteries. It uses a 3.5mm TRRS jack and has an extra long 6 foot cable which can be attached to a smartphone. It's high-quality, newscaster-style miniature omnidirectional microphone element provides full coverage of the user's voice and delivers clear, natural sound quality.



Available exclusively on Amazon, the Eaton Productions Professional Smartphone Microphone comes with an attractive storage pouch that can be used while traveling and general safe keeping. The lavalier microphone is sold with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and one year warranty.



"We wanted everyone to have easy access to our new microphone." continued the Eaton Productions representative. "Using Amazon's impressive fulfillment network ensures that our customers will receive our products on time and in the perfect condition."



For a limited time, the Eaton Productions Professional Smartphone Microphone will be available on Amazon at a discount of 50%. Amazon Prime members are entitled to free two-day shipping on any order.



Find out more information by visiting: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B018F3YCNY



Media contact:

Michelle Eaton

Telephone: +44 (0)7859828506

Email: admin@eatonproductions.com