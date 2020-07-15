New Launch of Luxury Real Estate Development: Coastline Residences

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2020 --Coastline Residences, located in Amber Estate, Singapore, has now opened its doors with 144 luxury units, ranging from 1-3 bedroom units, plus a 5 bedroom penthouse.



The new Coastline Residences has been developed by SL Capital Pte Ltd, a consortium comprising of Goodland Group, Ho Lee Group and Kwong Lee Land. The group already has a track record of successful property projects under their belts, including the likes of TRE Residences, One Meyer and Sea Horizon. Their latest venture has been built to offer expansive sea view living, where each unit is designed to achieve luxury and comfort for every home-owner.



The Coastline Residences is nestled in a land plot along Amber road, previously home to the Parkway Mansion, and is a five-minute walk to the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT, and major expressway ECP, MCE and KPE, making it the ideal location for commuting through Singapore. It additionally offers easy access to nearby malls, Parkway Parade Shopping Centre and l12 Katong, plus sits in close proximity to numerous academic institutions.



The complex embodies its idyllic natural landscape, featuring peaceful garden sanctuaries scattered throughout the premises. It also comes complete with interconnecting pools, consisting of an Aqua Gym, Children's Pool and a 50-meter Lap Pool, situated at the sea-facing side of the residence, along with the rooftop Infinity Sky Pool, providing a spa-like appeal. It also boasts a Gym, Fitness Corner and Yoga Lawn, as well as a second-floor Function Room, and Sky Dining Area on the rooftop at the twenty-first floor, ideal for entertaining purposes.



The interiors of the units come complete with opulent marbling and luxurious finishes, with each unit reflecting the simplicity and sophisticated modernity of the overall architecture. The flexi or utility room, situated just the beside the enclosed kitchen, features a sliding door and is spacious enough to be customised for your living needs.



Each unit has been carefully designed to let in ample sunshine and fresh air, evident in its finishes, installations and carpentry. Inclusion of high-spec sanitary wares from Laufen (Switzerland), and Gessi (Italy), and kitchen appliances from SMEG (Italy), complete the exclusive interior feel.



Spokesperson says, "We are thrilled to launch this condominium as an epitome of style and luxury, influenced by the ebb and flow of the surrounding azure waters and the serene nature of the shore. We are confident that potential customers will be amazed by the generosity of the space the units have to offer, including the breathtaking panoramic views from the balcony in the Master Bedroom, offering astounding scenery of the endless ocean off the East Coast Beach and Park. The residence has been developed to appeal to home seekers who adore nature, the beach and sunrise."



