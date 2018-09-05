Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --New legislation has put pressure on guns and ammo stores and LAX Ammo has responded with their new ammo store in Orange County. With the anticipation of background checks to buy ammo, purchases of ammo have skyrocketed as of recently. This puts a strain on existing ammo stores to supply enough products for their customers, so LAX capitalized on this opportunity with a new ammo store near Orange County.



Shooters in Los Angeles and San Diego County have been served by LAX Ammo with high-quality, cheap ammo for years, though other parts of California have not. With the recent uptick in ammo purchases across the state, an increased demand for ammo has resulted, compelling LAX Ammo to open a new ammo store in Orange County. This will give residents of all three southwestern counties of California a place to buy the ammo they need with LAX's ammo store in Orange County.



If existing guns and ammo stores in Orange County aren't living up to your expectations, then you need to know about LAX Ammo, especially with their ammo store in Orange County coming soon, this August. The same level of excellence, quality, and affordability LAX Ammo is expanding with their new ammo store in Orange County. Be sure to visit their store's grand opening in mid-to-late August.



About LAX Ammo LA

LAX Ammo LA is an upcoming ammo store in Orange County expected to open in August. After expanding into Sacramento and San Diego, Orange County became LAX's next destination. Major brands, as well as LAX's own brand of ammo, will soon be available, courtesy of their ammo store in Orange County. All of the traits that make LAX Ammo a highly renowned ammo store will be expanded to residents of Orange County, making ammo easy and affordable to buy. More information about their new store and grand opening can be found at https://www.laxammola.com/contact/ and get ready for the grand opening at 234 Hindry Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301.

