New LGBT Organization Makes History By Hosting The First Pride Celebration Ever Held In Harlem, New York

New York, New York -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2010 -- The purpose of Harlem Pride is to promote Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Same Gender Loving Pride in Harlem by providing opportunities for networking and communication among organizations and community members in Harlem. With thousands of LGBT residents in Harlem and more visitors expected for general June Pride Month events, Harlem Pride’s time has come. Confirmed events are:



Friday, June 12, 2010

“Coming Out” Art Show (FREE)

A Historical Retrospective of New York’s Trailblazing LGBT Institutions Casa Frela Gallery 47 W. 119th Street (btwn Lenox & 5th Avenues) 2pm – 10pm

Honored organizations include Black AIDS Institute, The Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Fierce, Folsom East Street Fair New York, Harlem United Community AIDS Center, The Hetrick-Martin Institute, Human Rights Campaign, Imperial Court of New York , Leslie & Lohman Gay Art Foundation, The LGBT Center in NYC, LIVE OUT LOUD, PFLAG, SAGE and SALGA.



Sunday, June 20, 2010

Harlem Pride LGBT Youth Day (FREE), presented by “Our Youth”

Casa Frela Gallery

47 W. 119th Street (btwn Lenox & 5th Avenues)

2pm – 6pm

Harlem’s first ever LGBT Youth Day will feature workshops, discussions and networking for youth. It specifically focuses on issues concerning being a LGBT youth.



Friday, June 25, 2010

Official Harlem Pride Launch Party hosted by ButtaFlySoul (www.buttaflysoul.com)

Billie’s Black Bar/Lounge/Restaurant

271 W. 119th Street (btwn St. Nicholas & Frederick Douglass Avenues)

7pm – 4am

Tickets are $25 advance via harlempride.org or $30 at the door, ALL INCLUSIVE. Party includes food, drinks, beverages, entertainment and dancing. Sponsored by Bacardi!



Saturday, June 26, 2010

Harlem Pride Day Celebration (FREE)

W. 119th Street (btwn Lenox & 5th Avenues),

12pm – 6pm

Vendors, entertainment, and neighborhood fun. Scheduled to appear for the entertainment program will be Flo from Oxygen’s “Bad Girls”, Bone Intell, LaLa, Shorty Roc, Chanel International, and other performers. Also included will be fashions modeled by NMB Models. Program begins at 1:30pm and will be hosted by Tyra Allure, Jamie Sol and others.



Sunday, June 27, 2010

“Bowl with Pride” - Closing Event

Harlem Lanes 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. (btwn W. 125th and W. 126th Streets)

6pm – 10pm

Come out and join us as we close out our celebration by “Bowling with Pride!” Harlem Lanes features music, drink specials and entertainment.



Harlem Pride acknowledges the generous support of its Inaugural Sponsors: West 119th Street Block Association, Native Restaurant, Bacardi, Supporter: H&R Block, MSNBC Donors: Caffe Latte, Tonnie's Minis Bakery, Harlem Lanes, and Media Partners: Gay Black Travel Online, Em-brace Media and Gay City News.



Lawrence Rodriguez and Carmen Neely, two Harlem LGBT activists/residents saw an opportunity to celebrate the LGBT & SGL community and its role and contributions to Harlem’s rich history. They envisioned an annual celebration of gay pride in Harlem’s Mount Morris Park Historic District because the area has become a thriving “gayborhood,” and would be an excellent symbol of up-town gay pride. Harlem Pride will become a community partner to support existing programs and will also produce events that celebrate LGBT & SGL pride. Harlem Pride’s founding board mem-bers include Lawrence Rodriguez (Owner/Curator, Casa Frela Gallery), Carmen Neely (Founder/Executive Director, Crucial Arts Productions, Inc.), S. Denise Chisolm (Founder/President, My Sistahz Keeper Association), Michael Hodge (Owner, Kai & I, Inc.), Adriane Ferguson (Owner, Bil-lie’s Black Bar/Lounge/Restaurant) and John Reddick (Founder, HarlemOneStop.com)



For a complete event schedule and more on Harlem Pride, visit our website at http://www.harlempride.org.

