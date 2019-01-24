Lawrence, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --"Pets are part of the family" is a common refrain in the pet and vet industries, but two companies are taking that to heart to help people and their aging pets gain a new lease on life. Through connections made at the 2018 Annual Animal Health Homecoming, a new licensing deal was conceived for two young companies aiming to improve both by leveraging the One Health Initiative mindset. Motega Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical and food company bringing novel, patented technologies to pharmaceutical and food sciences for human and animal health products, today announced it has executed a licensing agreement with Simini Technologies, Inc., a pharmaceutical company which specializes in licensing veterinary rights to human health drug candidates to develop those products for animal applications.



"Motega Health and their world-class team bring a novel approach to active molecules creating diverse products to meet many needs. Collaborating with Motega has allowed Simini to accelerate a new solution to meet the challenge of muscle loss in aging pets and those with osteoarthritis."



Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Motega Health will provide Simini with a North American royalty-bearing license to research, develop, and commercialize a novel therapy for companion animals. Simini will be responsible for all further research and commercial activities under the licensing agreement. Motega Health is eligible for additional undisclosed commercial milestone payments.



"We are very pleased to be partnering with Simini and their team and are excited by the energy and creative thinking they are bringing to the commercial process in veterinary medicine," said Dr. Blake Hawley, CEO of Motega Health. "This marks our first major pharmaceutical partnership through the newly formed joint venture created with St. Louis based Shear Kershman Laboratories." The team has 40 years experience working with well over 300 companies, many in the Fortune 500, and numerous patents and licenses generated in the pharma and health sectors. Two of the principals were named Co-Inventors of the year in 2012 for development of a meth-resistant pseudoephedrine (cold) tablet which was licensed in 2016. Additional human licensing agreements are in discussions.



About the BioViscid-CR Technology Platform

The Motega Health BioViscid Controlled Release Technology Platform enables the hydraulic encapsulation of compounds into a bioadhesive and water repellent system, which can be engineered and optimized for controlled release (rapid, extended or slow) of actives, and avoids the need for people or pets to swallow pills. The technology also has a drug and active sparing effect because of bypass of first pass metabolism. Its very long shelf life and use of GRAS excipients make it compatible with standard manufacturing processes with high yields and purity, thereby significantly reducing drug development timelines and production costs.



About Motega Health Inc.

Motega Health is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and licensing of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics and commercialization of pharmaceutical, hormone, OTC products, nutraceuticals, foods, and beverages. Motega Health' suite of complementary therapeutic platforms and its fully-integrated innovation engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly-differentiated product candidates. Motega Health is also advancing a deep pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in eight therapeutic areas. In addition to Motega Health's pipeline, it is seeking multiple strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical and fast-moving consumer goods companies. www.MotegaHealth.com



About Simini Technologies, Inc.

Simini Technologies Inc. is a specialized pharmaceutical company that licenses veterinary rights to human health drug candidates to develop those products for animal applications. The Company has assembled a robust pipeline of commercialization and development candidates targeting significant animal health conditions including atopic dermatitis, osteoarthritis, aging and infection control. Learn more about Simini Technologies at www.simini.com



