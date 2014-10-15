New Line of Ugly Christmas Sweaters and Kits Now Available in Ugly Christmas Sweater

Walled Lake, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --A new line of ugly sweaters, jumpers and sweatshirts and special Christmas sweater kitsare now available in Ugly Christmas Sweater. The company delightfullyshared the news to their clients who love to celebrate the season with a special twist. The company bulked up their stocks for the coming holiday as more people will certainly be looking for an ugly sweater to wear for the much awaited Ugly Christmas party. The ugly Christmas sweater tradition can be traced back to Bill Cosby’s love of wearing the infamous apparel. The famous comedian is known to wear a lot of ugly sweaters while acting on his 1980’s sitcom “The Cosby Show”.The new arrivals are featured on their website UglyChristmasSweater.com. The company hopes to provide their clients with more options for their Ugly Christmas Party ideas.



The shunned ugly Christmas sweater gets a day of appreciation during this holiday season. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is a day when the tackiestand gaudiest Christmas sweater is worn with joy and anticipation. Most Christmas sweatersare never worn and left to collect dust inside closets but for December 20 they are the center of attention and most valued assets. In an ugly Christmas Sweater Party, the person with the ugliest and most embarrassing Christmas Sweater is hailed as the winner. That is why a lot of people are rummaging through theirclosetslooking for the most awful Christmas sweater they got from their relatives. People are also combining ideas to create a unique design that will bring out the laughs. For people who don’t have knit loving aunts or grandmothers, Ugly Christmas Sweater provides a wide selection of Christmas sweater kits and apparel. Their website itself contains numerous information and ideas for an Ugly Christmas Sweater party. From games, themes and hosting the event, the website UglyChristmasSweater.com can provide lots of useful information related to ugly Christmas sweater party.



