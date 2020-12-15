New Living Conditions Make It Difficult to Give Gifts This Holiday Season

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --There can be no doubt that gift giving this year is different than any year that has been previously encountered. The world has endured monumental change due to the effects of the Corona virus. We have encountered a huge uptick in online shopping, lengthy delays in shipping and delivery and unprecedented restrictions on family gatherings like never before experienced. The world has changed in how they will fill their Christmas shopping lists and how they will deliver those gifts to everyone that they love. Along with this is the fact that change is difficult, even when manageable. These changes also affect the millions of family members who desire to give a gift to their incarcerated loved one.



Giving gifts to the incarcerated population of our country has never been particularly easy. The recent changes in how we shop, live and interact with family have also made it much harder to give to everyone on our Holiday gift giving lists. There is hope, there are many companies that provide avenues to give gifts to the incarcerated. That means that the millions of people who love an incarcerated family member, friend or loved one need not stress over what to do this year. Anyone who seeks to select, purchase and ship a gift to someone who is incarcerated can now find many reputable vendors all in one place. Freebird Publishers has compiled a huge number of vendors, which they have qualified as reputable, and listed them in a book titled the Inmate Shopper. With this one book everyone can find that special gift that a prisoner can receive inside many prisons across The United States. For those who are at a loss as to what kind of gift their loved one would like, they may simply send a copy of the Inmate Shopper to their incarcerated loved one so they, too, may feel the connection with vendors on the outside.



Give the gift of freedom this Holiday season. Give your favorite prisoner access to those on the outside who are willing to help them fill their needs.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (htttps://www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers provides a full listing of the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper". For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools it provides that an inmate can use to make their incarceration productive visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates through use of prisoner email systems.