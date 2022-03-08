New Location – PA Libations' Shadyside Concept Offers Wine, Spirits, Beer and Fresh Produce

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2022 --Residents and visitors to Pittsburgh's iconic Shadyside neighborhood can be among the first in the state to experience the convenience of shopping for local beer, wine and spirits—as well as farm-fresh foods—all from one location.



"This latest endeavor is the most recent example of how our hardworking team continues to innovate to bring new product offerings to Pennsylvania's many craft beverage connoisseurs," said Pennsylvania Libations Owner Christian Simmons.



The new shop at 5530 Walnut Street is the latest retail location from Pennsylvania Libations, and will feature spirits producers including Boyd & Blair, Stoll & Wolfe, Disobedient Spirits, Eight Oaks, MLH, Xplorer, New Liberty, Thistle Finch, Red Pump, Hidden Still and Quantum; wine and cider producers Presque Isle, Mazza, Brother Monk, Hungry Run, Black Dog and Seven Mountains; and beer from Helltown and Butler Brew Works.



Customers can also shop from a variety of sustainable and local farm-fresh food products from Andrew's Farm and JP's Farm, including seasonably-available staples like orchard-fresh apples, cider, farm produce, strawberries, peaches, tomatoes, peppers, squash, sweet corn and lettuce, as well as canned and jarred items like jams, jellies, dilly beans and other pickled vegetables.



Pennsylvania Libations has grown as a company from a brick-and-mortar destination on the 21st block of Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh's Strip District to become a network of locations across the state. Other destinations include the Wine Shop at 1700 Penn Ave, which shares space with the Helltown Brewery Tap Room and Bar—boasting arguably the largest selection of Pennsylvania-made spirits in the world—and a wine and spirits shop in Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market.



"It's an exciting time to work in the beverage industry," said Hannah Maitland, manager of the Shadyside shop. "Since joining the company in 2019, I've seen the interest in craft spirits, beer and wine explode throughout the state. It's amazing to be part of a small business that is making these products accessible to people all across Pennsylvania."



Following the launch of the Strip District shop in 2017, the company has grown from a workforce of one into an organization that includes about 55 employees—with plans to continue that expansion. The producer-trained staff consists of certified spirits experts, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and rock-star industry talent. Pennsylvania Libations is currently hiring for multiple positions. Those interested in joining the team should visit their job board at www.palibations.com/careers.



