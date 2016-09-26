New London Architecture and Planning Consultancy Achieves Exceptional Growth

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --A new Architecture and Planning Consultancy based in Kingston upon Thames has achieved both exceptional growth and satisfied customer feedback since launching two months ago. Design Architecture is now focussing on future growth and aiding more clients through their combined architectural and planning services.



In the first month of operation, Design Architecture's turnover was just £2,000 but this increased to over £15,000 the following month thanks to the 32 planning projects the company has completed. Looking ahead the firm expects more growth, achieving £40,000 turnover in month three and doubling its current five-person team by the end of the year.



Design Architecture's accomplishment can be linked to both its 100% success rate and its excellent customer service. The company offers a full design and build process for clients, with both transparent pricing and full refunds offered if planning permission through the company is not achieved for both of their residential and commercial clients.



Tony Ridley, Planning Consultant of Design Architecture, said, "The rapid success that Design Architecture has seen so far is a testament to both the talent and professionalism of the whole team. Our unique combined offering of both architecture and planning means that we can assist on more projects and take clients from the design phase right through to construction, making the whole process smoother and more efficient. We're going to continue to build on the success we've already established in the coming months to complete even more small projects as the business grows."



The company has an extensive range of services for both residential and commercial development, including home extensions, loft conversions, garden roof terraces, summer houses, new builds and change of class uses. Design Architecture can also provide Building Regulations, Construction Project Management, Construction Drawings and Interior Design services.



Design Architecture is the only Architecture and Planning Consultancy in London to offer a full refund to all clients that do not achieve planning permission. Unsuccessful clients also get to keep all architectural drawings and planning reports for free. Clients that appoint the company for preparing their planning applications also receive free 3D rendered drawings.



Design Architecture is an Architecture and Planning Consultancy based in Kingston upon Thames, London. The company is a leading consultancy in both commercial and residential planning with a team of experienced Town Planners, Architects, Real Estate Surveyors, Interior Designers, Project Managers, and Structural Engineers that combine their industry leading knowledge so as to achieve all of their clients' objectives in both designing and building their clients' proposed construction developments.