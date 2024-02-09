Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --Best Blinds & Shutters LLC, a family-owned window treatment company servicing South Carolina, is delighted to unveil their newly designed website and enhance the customer experience. Featuring an easy navigational flow for browsing products such as blinds, shades, shutters, and more—and offering special pricing—Best Blinds & Shutters LLC provides luxurious window treatments at competitive rates for every window treatment need in their wide selection.



Customers can now conveniently browse and purchase superior window treatments through their new website. It provides detailed product information that helps customers make informed buying decisions, while users can browse an impressive gallery of completed projects to draw design inspiration for their spaces.



Scheduling a design consultation is simpler than ever with the website's intuitive online booking system. Customers can request appointments to obtain expert guidance from Best Blinds & Shutters LLC's experienced designers. Customers receive personalized recommendations and accurate measurements during an in-home consultation to ensure a flawless fit.



Best Blinds & Shutters LLC and WTMP: A Partnership To Drive Online Growth



Window Treatment Marketing Pros' team of digital experts was instrumental in launching Best Blind & Shutters LLC's new website. Utilizing their digital marketing and web design expertise, WTMP created an intuitive and visually appealing website for Best Blind & Shutters LLC.





"We're super happy to team up with Best Blinds & Shutters LLC. Our focus throughout the process was to create a virtual window into the world of exquisite window treatments, making it easy for users to explore and find the perfect match for their spaces," shared Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.

WTMP further expands Best Blinds & Shutters LLC's online visibility through search engine optimization, paid ad management, and additional services. This will help Best Blind & Shutters LLC get seen by more potential customers online.About Best Blinds & Shutters LLCBest Blinds & Shutters LLC, a family-owned business, provides homeowners in the Upstate South Carolina region with top-quality window treatments, including blinds, shades, and shutters. With our years of industry experience, you can rely on us for quality products and premium installation services.120 Old Mill Rd., Suite A, Greenville, SC 29607(864) 832-9555About Window Treatment Marketing ProsWindow Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is a leading digital marketing agency that provides comprehensive online marketing solutions for window treatment and awning companies. Through targeted strategies and industry expertise, WTMP helps businesses enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and achieve sustainable growth in the competitive digital landscape.152 Hinrichs Ln., Arnold, MO 63010(314) 470-1180