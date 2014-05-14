New Luxury Apartments Coming to Gilbert, AZ in Summer 2014

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Liv Northgate, a luxury apartment community in Gilbert, is officially set to open this summer and is already taking reservations with a newly launched program called the Liv Priority Club.



With the Liv Priority Club, future residents can sign up to reserve and lease their preferred choice of housing. Options include one, two, and three-bedroom units. By signing up now, potential residents are given an exclusive tour of the apartment complex and, as an added bonus, the $240 administration fee is waived.



Conveniently located next to the SanTan freeway, Liv Northgate is the premier housing community for individuals looking to have it all. Residents have direct access to the city’s best attractions, including the Gilbert Gateway Towne Center, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and major employers, such as Apple, Banner Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and more.



In addition to its ideal location, Liv Northgate’s apartments feature flawless finishes and spacious layouts. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washers and dryers and private balconies are just some of the features found in each and every one of the apartment units.



At The Hub, Liv Northgate’s business center and media room, connections are made, both online and offline. With 24/7 access to high-speed internet, gaming devices, and USB outlets, residents can stay plugged in no matter what time of day.



For those looking to live actively, Liv Northgate is equipped with a one-mile onsite walking trail and seven custom-made outdoor exercise pieces stationed at various points along the way, as well as a private fitness center and heated saltwater pools and spas.



From a hot tub to a playground and even a Bark Park for dogs, Liv Northgate has something for everyone. With private garages available, a car care center, valet dry cleaning, and a recycling center, Liv Northgate has it all.



More than offering superior housing, Liv Northgate provides opportunities to live a fuller life. Relationships are built, lives are enhanced, and memories are made all within the walls of Liv Northgate.



It is one of three Liv properties currently being constructed with one property, Liv Avenida, open in Chandler. The other two properties, which are set to open this summer, are Liv North Scottsdale and Liv Ahwatukee. For more information on all Liv properties, visit www.livliving.com.



For more information about Liv Northgate, please visit livnorthgate.com.



Liv Northgate

455 S. Recker Road

Gilbert, AZ 85296

(480) 758-4214

www.livnorthgate.com