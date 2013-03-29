New Luxury Bridal Gown Collection from the Italian Atelier Glen Spose

Rome, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2013 --Italian fashion designer Paola Stramucci presents her new bridal gown collection. Gowns straight from a fairy tale are created exclusively for the “Glen Spose” boutique in Rome (http://www.glenspose.com), with magnificent detailing, exquisite fabric in pure silk organza, regal trains, Swarovski crystals, tulle, lace and materials made from the highest quality of workmanship. The exclusive Italian wedding gowns “Glen Spose” are sold exclusively sold ether at the sales point in downtown Rome or by appointment at the client’s location.



The new Glen Spose line interprets and makes unique the most current trends in bridal gowns: you can find models that are elegant, romantic and fairy-tale like. The details are inspired and precious: magnificent detailing, exquisite fabric in pure silk organza, regal trains, Swarovski crystals, tulle, lace and materials made from the highest quality of workmanship. Each gown is custom-made by hand, by skilled seamstresses and finishing embroiderers, under the careful supervision of Paola Stramucci who adds: “With every future bride, a special relationship is formed; in every moment she must feel that I am close by her in making the perfect gown that she has chosen. And it is the very admiring of the workmanship of the fabrics or the attention to detail that the people who accompany the future bride take into consideration in the idea of wearing a Glen Spose wedding gown to that event or even for other occasions.”



Designer Paola Stramucci continues: “It often happens that during these meetings I am asked, by a mother or by another loved one, about evening gowns. Because of this, we have added an “evening gown” line that we will present also in these upcoming days.”



The bridal gown and evening gown collections are available at the atelier found in the heart of Rome, at Piazza Benedetto Cairoli 4, and those gowns are appreciated by clients who come from all over the world to see them.



Glen Spose, in the upcoming months, will be guest of a prestigious luxury magazine distributed worldwide, but especially in Russia, a nation in which there is a continuous and growing interest in Italian excellence.



The most beautiful day, the wedding day, expects a series of important choices that will tell about the taste, the style and the elegance of the future bride. Among these choices, the most captivating is that of the wedding gown, a dress that on that day will take on a special meaning and become a focal point of the entire ceremony. “I know well how many emotions intertwine with the choice of the gown,” says Paola Stramucci, designer, a longtime at the helm of Glen Spose, the historic Capitoline atelier, “because of this, the 2013 Glen Spose new collection – that I am currently presenting – offers many new, elegant and seductive offers.



But they are only suggestions: like I have always done, in my atelier every model will be customized, based on the bride’s wishes. Only in this way will it become the perfect dream of the woman who will wear it.”



About Glen Spose

Glen Spose is an atelier located in the heart of Rome and every gown, created by designer Paola Stramucci, is custom-made by hand for each client. To request more information about the gowns, make an appointment in Rome or abroad, or for interviews, please contact us through our website http://www.glenspose.com .