New Magazine Challenges Crafters to Think "Green"

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2009 -- Finding creative uses for old items is nothing new to artists, but the spirit of preserving the planet is more important than ever before. On August 1, 2009, Stampington & Company will release a new, “green”-themed publication entitled GreenCraft Magazine. This eagerly-anticipated title will showcase more than 200 of projects made from recycled materials submitted by crafters from around the globe.



Highlighting the “green-crafting” trend currently sweeping the art world, GreenCraft Magazine will show readers how to repurpose usually discarded items into creative gifts, home décor pieces and more. Each project will be shown in detail through full-color photographs paired with in-depth instructions to allow readers to recreate their favorite projects at home. Sample projects showcased in this 144-page issue include elegant window decorations crafted from recycled coffee filters, a purse knitted from strips of old T-shirts, paper sacks repurposed into chic gift packaging, and a burlap coffee sack transformed into an apron. Keeping in the spirit of ecologically conscious creations, the issue will be printed on recycled paper.



“GreenCraft Magazine will take the art of recycling and reusing to a new level,” says Stampington & Company’s Publisher and President, Kellene Giloff. “The projects featured in each issue will be ‘eco-chic’ – not just ecologically-friendly, but also imaginative and superbly-executed. With all of the environmental concerns that our planet faces, we aim to challenge artists and crafters to infuse a little ‘green’ into all of their projects.”



GreenCraft Magazine will be released on August 1, 2009 and will be available on newsstands in the “Craft & Hobby” section, or directly through Stampington & Company online at www.stampington.com or over the phone at 1-877-782-6737. For more information about this release, including print-ready images, visit http://www.stampington.com/press.



About Stampington & Company

Stampington & Company® is the publisher of Somerset Studio, The Stampers’ Sampler, Altered Couture, and 26 other premier art and crafting publications. The company also produces exclusive collections of rubber art stamps and artist papers. Information about Stampington & Company publications can be found on the Web at http://www.stampington.com.

