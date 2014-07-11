Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Stampington & Company steps outside of its carefully carved niche this year with its newest publication, Willow and Sage. The semiannual title turns the company’s crafting lens onto the art of homemade bath and body products, gift-giving, and natural living. The 144-page magazine features 70 recipes and homemade gift ideas, along with uses for natural products and inventive, do-it-yourself packaging. After just eight weeks on newsstands, Willow and Sage has already begun putting down roots as a strong addition to Stampington’s publication list, out-performing every other magazine launch in the publisher’s history.



“As someone who has been trying to adopt a more natural lifestyle,” writes Editor-in-Chief Christen Olivarez, “I couldn’t believe there wasn’t already a magazine that shared how to make and package homemade bath and body products. I’m thrilled with what we’ve developed.”



Each issue features artful photography and refreshingly new layout designs with hand-drawn elements and eye-catching infographics. Recurring segments include informative book and product reviews, and a section devoted to the basics of homemade products for those who are interested in building a foundation. In the first installment, readers can: treat themselves to step-by-step recipes for chemical-free body scrubs and face masks; discover new, natural products and local artisans; and learn how to wrap packages as beautiful as the gifts they hold with the most unique and creative packaging ideas.



The premiere issue is now available on newsstands or directly from Stampington & Company

Stampington.com/willow-and-sage or by calling 1-877-782-6737.



