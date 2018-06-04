New Magnesium-Based Slide a Game-Changer for Guitarists

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --MagSlide, a new patent pending guitar slide made of magnesium launched with a KickStarter campaign on Sunday, June 3, at 4pm EDT, before making its debut to the music industry at-large at Summer NAMM in Nashville, TN, June 28-30, 2018.



To call the new MagSlide a game changer for slide guitar players might be something of an understatement. MagSlide actually defies nearly all conventional wisdom and years of tradition for slide players wherever they may be coaxing the emotional cry out of any guitar—from a delta resonator to a Strat or Les Paul.



Modern guitarists select their slides based on key elements; tone, touch, weight and material. Their choices have remained unchanged for generations: glass for light touch and warm tone, or metal for sharper tone and sustain. Any guitarist who spends any time playing slide will say weight equals sustain, and material equals tone. Metal is heavier than glass and so sustains better, but glass sings a warmer song. That wisdom has been true—until now.



Magnesium offers uncompromising sustain and warm tone while weighing in at five times lighter than brass, 75 percent lighter than steel, and 33 percent lighter than glass. Because MagSlide is lighter than the typical slide, it can be played on lighter gauge strings with lower action, not just on a guitar especially set up for slide playing.



"The MagSlide is the result of another injection molded product that my dad and I were developing using magnesium," said T. J. Carter, co-inventor of the MagSlide. "We decided to test magnesium as a guitar slide, and the tone and playability were immediately obvious. So now, after a year of engineering, prototyping and testing the MagSlide is ready for production."



The MagSlide is designed with interior contours to permit air flow around the finger while playing, and is plated with a polished, black chrome finish, making the surface smoother than glass resulting in minimal string noise, whether playing acoustic or electric guitar.



Magnesium, which is extracted from seawater, is the eighth most abundant element on earth. Because of its high strength and low density it is widely used in the aerospace industry, as well as for consumer products, such as camera and laptop computer housings, tennis rackets and golf clubs.



For more details on the upcoming Kickstarter campaign and product launch log onto www.PlayMagSlide.com.



About MagSlide

MagSlide is a US Trademark of ThixoTek, Inc., a subsidiary of EXPOGO, Inc., a tradeshow display and product development company with numerous ground-breaking patents founded in 1988 in Wilmington, NC.