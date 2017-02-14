Sandton, Gauteng -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --When designing an office for one's business, there are often an overwhelming number of options available for decor and it becomes difficult to make a decision. Most suppliers offer not only furniture, but stationery and other office supplies too. When visiting their website or physical store, the sales people can't offer much more guidance than colour choices or information about what is in stock, because they themselves aren't entirely sure about the details of every individual item.



Office Stock has changed all that. They are the new market leaders in office furniture and specialise in giving tailor-made advice to their clients for their varying needs. Their manufacturers and suppliers are all experts in the furniture world, and the Office Stock consultants know the difference between veneer and laminate. They can also explain why a particular desk will work better in a particular space, not simply based on aesthetics, but also taking the company's unique needs and staff preferences into account. The owner, Johan Watson has been in the office furniture industry for 21 years and founded Office Stock in 2013.



Businesses can furnish their entire office, with a fully blended and consistent design, while still ensuring that there is an executive suite for board meetings, a specific chair for the boss who has a back problem, and a smooth-lined desk for the receptionist so that she doesn't hook her dress on the corners. These are the kinds of finer details that Office Stock considers, and why they are miles ahead of the competition.



Office Stock are the experts in ergonomics, smart office design, and high quality furniture that can be custom-made. Can't find a desk to fit into that odd-shaped corner? No problem. Office Stock will ensure your business finds the perfect piece at an affordable price, and if they don't have it in stock, they will manufacture it according to exact specifications.



The Office Stock website is the go-to hub for corporate furniture information and office decor. Read their online articles to learn more about ergonomic design, insider knowledge about furniture manufacturing, and how to choose the right pieces for specific business needs. Their extensive catalogue is easy to navigate and customers are able to purchase their entire office layout online. Payment terms are flexible and there are a number of options to ensure their clients have a fully fitted office in no time.



