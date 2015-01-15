Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chocolate Confectionery in Peru", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --During 2013 Nestle Peru SA promoted heavily its brand Sublime because it was 85 years since its entrance to the Peruvian market. This strong advertising increased considerably the awareness of the category, attracting children and also adults to it.
Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bagged Selflines/Softlines, Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
