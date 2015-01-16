New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Optos plc (Optos) is a medical technology company dealing with manufacture and marketing of retinal imaging devices. It offers ultra wide field and high resolution retinal imaging devices for early detection of ophthalmic conditions like retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataracts, retinal holes/retinal tears and age-related macular degeneration. The company offers a wide range of medical devices that support different customer segments and patient levels. The company's ultra-widefield technology in synergy with integrated optical coherence tomography (OCT) provides an unequalled combination of wide-field retinal imaging for the practitioner and patient resulting in more targeted treatment regimes. The company divided its products into three categories, namely, diagnostic, image management, and treatment devices. It operates in the US, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain and France. Optos is headquartered in Scotland, the UK.
The company focuses on innovation and development of the front-end businesses to differentiate its offerings. It also prioritizes on long-term investments in technology and systems to execute its succession plans. In addition, it is involved in massive geographical expansion initiatives to tap high value multinational clients.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Optos plc
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
