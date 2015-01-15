Fast Market Research recommends "Stationery and Cards Market in Vietnam 2015-2019" from TechNavio, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Stationery refers to a wide range of paper-based and other products such as paper, writing instruments, pencil cases, staplers, adhesives and other such merchandise. The Stationery and Cards market grows in line with changes in demographics, developments in economy, lifestyle changes, technological innovations, and seasonal and cyclic trends. The market has witnessed a significant change since the evolution of electronic media. While stationery has evolved to being a niche market with an assortment of supplies that cater differently to different customer segments, cards have transformed in form and function.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Stationery and Cards market in Vietnam to grow at a CAGR of 10.01 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
TechNavio's report, the Stationery and Cards Market in Vietnam 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focusses on Vietnam; it also covers the Stationery and Cards market in Vietnam market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Vietnam
Key Vendors
- Ben Nghe Stationery
- Hong Ha Stationery
- Thien Long Group
- Vinh Tien Paper Co-operative
Other Prominent Vendors
- FUDA Stationery
- Hai Tien
- Kokuyo
- Paper Art Viet
- Phuong Nam Stationery
- Tombow
- Viet Craft
- Vietnam First Stationery
Market Driver
- Emerging Market
Market Challenge
- Digitalized Communications
Market Trend
- Diversification in Product Line
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
