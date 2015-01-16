Recently published research from Conlumino, "The Future of Retailing in Finland to 2018 - Comprehensive data overview of the market, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --"The Future of Retailing in Finland to 2018" is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together Conlumino's research, modelling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends - crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are showing growth for which products in the coming years.
Data sets are provided for 2008 through to 2018, with actuals being provided from 2008-2013. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.
Key Findings
- General retailers hold the largest share of retail sales in 2013, and will continue to dominate the market in 2018
- Online channel is set to grow the fastest in the forecast period, 2013-2018, followed by Duty free retailers
- Apparel, accessories, luggage and leather goods and cosmetics toiletries are expected to grow the fastest over the next five years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- The report provides a comprehensive data overview of the Finnish retail market for companies already operating in, and those wishing to enter the Finnish retail market.
- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers over the coming years and plan accordingly, covering 26 products, across 12 product sectors that include: Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Personal Care, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Luggage and Leather Goods
- Detailed channel coverage is provided, covering 26 products, across four channel groups that include: General Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Value Retailers, and Online Retailers.
Reasons to Get This Report
- "The Future of Retailing in Finland to 2018" is a detailed databook providing comprehensive analysis of the category and channel trends in the Finnish retail market. Also helps to know the share of sales between different products in key channels and how this will develop
- The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights of the changing retail dynamics across various product segments across different channels; with in-depth analysis of 26 product categories and 17 retail channels.
- This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through specific retail channels and formats in Finland. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Retailing in the UAE to 2018 - Comprehensive data overview of the market, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018
- The Future of Retailing in Peru to 2018 - Comprehensive data overview of the market, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018
- The Future of Retailing in Egypt to 2018 - Comprehensive data overview of the market, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018
- The Future of Retailing in Chile to 2018 - Comprehensive data overview of the market, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018
- The Future of Retailing in New Zealand to 2018 - Comprehensive data overview of the market, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018