Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Emulsion polymers are produced by the radical polymerization of water and a monomer. These two are emulsified with a surfactant to act as the basic raw material for the process. Emulsion polymers are of various types, including Acrylics, Vinyl Polymers, SB Latex, and ANB, among others. Owing to the minimal content of VOCs in emulsion polymers, they are rapidly replacing traditional solvent-based dispersions. They find use in various commercial and industrial sectors. Their applications include Paints and Coatings, Paper Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Non-woven Fabrics, and Carpets and others.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Emulsion Polymers Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.06 percent over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report



The Global Emulsion Polymers market can be divided on the basis of Application into following segments: Paints and Coatings, Paper Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Non-woven Fabrics, and Carpets and others.



TechNavio's report, the Global Emulsion Polymers Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Americas, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Emulsion Polymers Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors



- BASF SE

- Celanese Corp.

- DIC Corp.

- Dow Chemical Co.

- Styron LLC

- Synthomer PLC

- Wacker Chemie AG



Other Prominent Vendors



- 3M

- Akzo Nobel

- Alberdingk Boley

- AP Resinas

- Arkema

- Asahi Kasei

- Asian Paints

- Bayer MaterialScience

- Berkshire Hathaway

- Clariant

- Dairen Chemical

- Dow Corning

- Eastman Chemical

- Eni

- EOC Group

- Financiera Maderera

- Hansol Chemical

- JSR

- KCK Emulsion Polymers

- Mallard Creek Polymers

- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

- Nuplex Industries

- Omnova Solutions

- Organik Kimya

- Oy Chemec

- Reichhold

- Royal DSM

- Saiden Chemical

- Sumitomo Chemical

- Valspar

- Vinavil

- ZEON



Key Market Driver



- Increased Global Awareness About VOCs

Key Market Challenge



- Volatile Benzene Price

Key Market Trend



- Increased Demand in APAC Region

Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Styron LLC, Synthomer PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, 3M, Akzo Nobel, Alberdingk Boley, AP Resinas, Arkema, Asahi Kasei, Asian Paints, Bayer MaterialScience, Berkshire Hathaway, Clariant, Dairen Chemical, Dow Corning, Eastman Chemical, Eni, EOC Group, Financiera Maderera, Hansol Chemical, JSR, KCK Emulsion Polymers, Mallard Creek Polymers, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings, Nuplex Industries, Omnova Solutions, Organik Kimya, OyChemec, Reichhold, Royal DSM, Saiden Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Valspar, Vinavil, ZEON



