Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --The Philippines telecoms market is largely a two-horse race dominated by incumbent Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) - which owns 63.4% subscription share - and Globe Telecom - with 36.6% share of the mobile market in Q114. A new entrant - media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corporation -launched its MVNO service under the ABS-CBNmobile brand in December 2013 using the network infrastructure of Globe Telecom. Despite the new competition, BMI believes market dynamics is likely to remain in favour of PLDT and Globe Telecom given their strong brand and unassailable scale, which make it hard for new entrants to compete effectively.



- Strong mobile subscription growth continued in Q214, reaching a subscription base of 111.9mn, a 2.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth rate. We now expect a total of 130.726mn mobile subscriptions by the end of our five year forecast period to 2018.



- The number of fixed-line subscribers could be experiencing a sustained period of contraction due to mobile substitution. We forecast 2.17mn subscribers by YE18, representing a 2.5% penetration rate.



- Despite the mobile market effectively being a duopoly, mobile ARPUs continue to trend lower. Without a concerted effort to move towards higher revenue-generating products and subscribers, operator ARPU will continue to fall.



Key Trends And Developments



In September 2014, Philippines-based Globe Telecom entered an agreement with Alcatel-Lucent to transform its wireless network infrastructure from WiMAX to LTE-TDD and LTE-FDD technology in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. Alcatel-Lucent's LTE Radio Access Network (RAN) will be used by the operator to convert the existing WiMAX network to LTE standard at around 1,200 sites across the two regions. This project also supports the Philippine government's thrust to expand the reach of broadband internet services which has been emphasised as an area for national improvement, according to Globe.



The Philippines Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Philippines's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.



BMI's Philippines Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Philippines.



- Benchmark BMI's independent telecoms industry forecasts for Philippines to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Philippine telecoms market.



- Target business opportunities and risks in Philippines's telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Philippines.



- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. SWOTs, KPIs and latest activity).



Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts and views, covering the ICT, fixed-line, mobile (including 3G), internet and broadband markets.



Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the wireline and wireless sectors and within the broader political, economic and business environment.



BMI's Telecommunications Business Environment Rankings provides a country-comparative Risk-Reward Rankings index aimed at investors (vendors, operators and suppliers) in the regional telecoms market.



The rankings methodology makes sophisticated use of more than 40 industry, economic and demographic data points.



Historic data series and forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry indicators (see list below) supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key downside risks to the main forecast.



- Fixed-Line Telephony - Telephone lines ('000); telephone lines/100 inhabitants.



- Cellular Telephony - Mobile phone subscribers ('000); mobile phone subscribers/100 inhabitants; mobile phone subscribers/100 fixed line subscribers.



- Internet Markets - Internet users ('000); internet users/100 inhabitants; broadband internet subscribers ('000); broadband internet subscribers/100 inhabitants.



