Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Portable players have not been spared the current transformation within technology, which has seen multipurpose products cannibalise the shares of many products. Mobile phones have had the biggest impact on sales of portable players across South Africa. Consumers are increasingly opting to buy smartphones with multiple functions rather than portable players which are restricted to a few functions, such as audio output.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
