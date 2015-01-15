Fast Market Research recommends "Reservoir Analysis Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Reservoir Analysis Market by Service (Reservoir Simulation, & Geo-Modeling, Data Acquisition & Monitoring and Reservoir Sampling Services), by Application (Onshore and Offshore) and by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2019
This report provides analysis of reservoir analysis by type of services, such as reservoir simulation & geo-modeling, data acquisition & monitoring and reservoir sampling services that is used in onshore and offshore applications. The service segment includes market value as per the region that includes regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report further provides qualitative analysis of the leading players, with insights and analysis on the development strategies preferred by the market players. The report also includes a chronology of the developments with respect to contracts, agreements, and expansions. The market dynamics in terms of market drivers, restraint, and opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Key players such as Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Weatherford International ltd. (Ireland), SGS SA (Switzerland) have been profiled in this report. Market players prefer new product launch contracts, agreements, joint venture, and geographical expansion as their development strategies.
Scope of the report: The report focuses on global reservoir analysis market. The market has been segmented on the basis of services, applications, and region.
On the basis of Services:
- Reservoir Simulation & Geo-modeling
- Data Acquisition & Monitoring
- Reservoir sampling services
On the basis of Application:
- Onshore
- Offshore
On the basis of Region:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East
- Africa
