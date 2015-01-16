Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --LED lighting, also known as solid-state lighting, is a semiconductor-based lighting technology. LED lights comprise lighting and signaling devices that are mounted or integrated to the exterior or interior of a vehicle. A lighting system provides vehicle safety and road illumination. It can also display information about the vehicle's presence, position, speed, size, and direction to oncoming vehicles. Automotive lighting plays a major role in safety, provides a high level of comfort as occupants can better view the inside of the vehicle, and also forms a major part of vehicle styling. The technology used in automotive LED lighting has improved significantly in terms of heat-light ratio. LED lights consume less power, and have a longer lifespan and greater shock resistance. Currently, the Automotive LED Lighting market in Americas is undergoing a radical change, fueled by falling prices of raw materials, exponential vehicle production, and a drive toward greater energy efficiency.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Automotive LED Lighting market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 25.26 percent over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive LED Lighting market in Americas for the period 2015-2019. The report covers revenue generated through the sales of automotive LED lighting solutions across the region. It covers revenue generated through the sale of headlamps, rear lamps, fog lamps, side lamps, and interior lamps. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of this market and also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



TechNavio's report, the Automotive LED Lighting Market in Americas 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas; it also covers the Automotive LED Lighting market in the Americas landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



Key Vendors



- Hella KGaA Hueck

- Koito Manufacturing

- Magneti MareIli

- Valeo



Other Prominent Vendors



- Changzhou Jiadun Lighting

- Depo Auto Parts

- Ichikoh Industries

- Samlip

- Stanley Electric

- TA YIH Industrial

- TYC Genera

- Visteon

- Zizala Lichtsysteme



Market Driver



- Staggering Uptake of LED Lighting

Market Challenge



- Lag in Regulatory Approval

Market Trend



- Rise in Demand for Automotive LED Headlamps

Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



