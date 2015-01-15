New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Debit Cards in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --High inflation is rendering cash useless for the purchasing of large ticket purchases, which are becoming more frequent as prices rise to keep pace with inflation. ATMs tend to run out of cash during weekends and banks are not cashing checks higher than Bs5,000. Consumers are increasingly choosing the use of debit cards, which in Venezuela can be tied to either a checking or a savings accounts or to both if the card holder owns them. Each time the debit card is read at the point of sale (POS)...
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
