Key Findings
- The Brazilian retail sector withstands the economic downturn, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the next five years to reach BRL1,976 billion by 2018
- The growing number of millionaires and emerging middle class will continue to make Brazil a major retail location
- International tourists boost retail sales in Brazil, duty free retailers are to benefit
- Domestic retailers continue to dominate the food and grocery market, the convenience format is gaining preference
- "Food and Grocery Retailing in Brazil - Market Summary & Forecasts" is a detailed sector report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, forecasts and opportunities in Brazilian food and grocery retail market
- The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, and changing economic and population factors of the country.
- The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights of the changing food and grocery retail dynamics across 15 retail channels and 5 sub-product sectors, Packaged food, Unpackaged food, Drinks, Tobacco, Household products
- It provides an overview of key retailers operating across the product segment and their presence across channels
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Brazilian food and grocery retail market for companies already operating in and those wishing to enter the Brazilian market.
- Understand which channels will be the major winners and losers over the coming years and plan accordingly, with a comprehensive coverage covering 5 sub-product sectors
- Benefit from a detailed analysis of vital economic and population trends and key consumer trends influencing the retail market.
- Monitor the competitive landscape with the analysis of key international and domestic players in food and grocery market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BP plc, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Carrefour S.A, Cencosud Brasil Comercial Ltda, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Savegnago Supermercados Ltda, Sonda Supermercados Exportacao e Importacao, Grupo Angeloni, Lojas Americanas S.A
