Global Liquid Packaging Carton market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87 percent over the period
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Liquid packaging cartons provide liquid food and drinks with support, protection from the external environment, and resistance from tampering. They also aid in the reliable distribution of liquid products among the value chain and reduce post-production damage. Vendors in the Global Liquid Packaging Carton market take customers' needs into consideration and manufacture liquid packaging cartons in different designs, shapes, and sizes.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Liquid Packaging Carton market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Liquid Packaging Carton market for the period 2015-2019. In terms of application, the Global Liquid Packaging Carton market can be segmented into the following: Milk and Dairy Products, Juices, Soft Drinks, Packaged Water, and Liquid Food Products. On the basis of product type, the Global Liquid Packaging Carton market can be categorized into three segments: Brick Liquid Cartons, Gable-top Liquid Cartons, and Shaped Liquid Cartons.
TechNavio's report, the Global Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America and the ROW; it also covers the Global Liquid Packaging Carton market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Key Vendors
- Elopak
- Reynolds Group Holdings
- Tetra Laval International
- Weyerhaeuser
Other Prominent Vendors
- BillerudKorsnas
- China Shengda Packaging Group
- IP Sun
- Molopak
- Nippon Paper Group
- Refresco Gerber
- Stora Enso
- Verdhman Paper Mart
Market Driver
- Preference for RTC Packaged Food and Drinks
Market Challenge
- Consumer Preference for Plastic Packaging
Market Trend
- Use of Aseptic Technology in Carton Packaging
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Elopak, Reynolds Group Holdings, Tetra Laval International, Weyerhaeuser, BillerudKorsnas, China Shengda Packaging Group, IP Sun, Molopak, Nippon Paper Group, Refresco Gerber, Stora Enso, Verdhman Paper Mart
