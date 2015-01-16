Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare Insurance in Chile to 2018: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Chile. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for healthcare insurance. "Healthcare Insurance in Chile to 2018: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Chile. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chilean personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for healthcare insurance in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Chile for the period 2009 through to 2018.
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio percentage for the period 2009 through to 2018.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering healthcare insurance in Chile.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration percentage, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss and loss ratio percentage.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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