Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2015 --Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Geography & by Well Type (Horizontal and Vertical) and Shale Play in the U.S. - Global Trends and Forecast to 2014 - 2019
This report estimates the hydraulic fracturing market, in terms of market size and market share. The market size has been estimated in terms of $million, whereas share in terms of million hydraulic horse power. This has been broken down into regions and U.S. shale plays; shale is split into well types (horizontal and vertical).
Hydraulic fracturing is a method of propagating fractures on reservoirs having low permeability to increase the flow of oil and/or gas from shale formation, which eventually improves exploration and production activities. Fracturing fluids are pushed through well casings with high pressure, which allows oil and/or gas to flow from the wellbore. High pressure is maintained in the wellbores to create fractures perpendicular to the well. The ingredients of such fluids are water-based content (sand and water), additives, and proppants. Proppants have the capability to maintain fractures intact of adequate width.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of global pressure pumping market. The primary sources - experts from industry and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of the hydraulic fracturing market.
The North American market held the largest share in 2013, around 85%. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market and is expected to continue its dominance in the hydraulic fracturing industry, and is led by Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Superior Well services, Cudd Energy Services. Within other regions, China is the leading player in Asia-Pacific due to exploration and production activities in its abundant shale reserves.
The hydraulic fracturing market has been segmented into six regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The market has been further segmented on the basis of shale plays in the U.S. region, and has been split on the basis of well type (horizontal and vertical).
This report also includes an analysis of the value-chain, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, the competitive landscape, and premium insight of the hydraulic fracturing market.
Leading players of this industry have been profiled with their recent developments and other strategic activities. These include Schlumberger (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Baker Hughes (U.S.), Calfrac Well Services (U.S.), FTS International (U.S.), Nabors Industries Ltd. (Bermuda) (U.S.), Tacrom Services SRL (Romania), Trican Well Services Limited (U.S), United Oilfield Services (U.S.), Weatherford International Inc. (U.S.), and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (U.S.).
